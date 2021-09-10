OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Upgraded at Macquarie

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCANF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

