OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGC. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.27. 197,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.