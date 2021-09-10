OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Lifted to Buy at Macquarie

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.80 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGC. Raymond James dropped their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.02.

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.27. 149,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -25.05. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.25.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

