OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 206,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,249. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -24.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

