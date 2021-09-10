OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 197,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -24.95. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

