Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $11.09 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Oddz has a market cap of $11.09 million and $380,827.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00124416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00179351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,041.29 or 1.00109302 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.85 or 0.07063119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00838905 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

