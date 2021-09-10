ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $8,433.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.65 or 0.99918579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00079437 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002273 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

