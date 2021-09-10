Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $7.43 million and $453,150.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00058840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00163861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042570 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

