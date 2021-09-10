Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Oikos has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $4,921.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00184447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,242.96 or 0.99924257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.60 or 0.07079928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00848684 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 189,061,308 coins and its circulating supply is 179,038,267 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.