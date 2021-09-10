Olympus Peak Asset Management LP Sells 125,000 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Olympus Peak Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. AerCap comprises 4.8% of Olympus Peak Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of AerCap worth $18,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

