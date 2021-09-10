Olyseum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93,126.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $93,126.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00124826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00180272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,551.38 or 1.00347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.47 or 0.07151792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.52 or 0.00864689 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

