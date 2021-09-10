Omni Price Reaches $3.95 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.22 million and $4,196.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.95 or 0.00008703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00385486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,263 coins and its circulating supply is 562,947 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars.

