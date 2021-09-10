ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave Sells 11,210 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ON stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 6,946,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,983. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

