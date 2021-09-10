ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $752,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $57,370,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $45.24 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

