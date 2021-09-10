ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of ON Semiconductor worth $48,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $752,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 360,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,527. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

