On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading 1.5% Higher

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 347.50 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.52). 118,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 434,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.46).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Libertas Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 335.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 378.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.28 million and a P/E ratio of -18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

