ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez Sells 800 Shares

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OGS traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. 10,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,752. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.