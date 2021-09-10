ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

