Only1 Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Only1 has a total market cap of $30.85 million and $5.20 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded up 112.4% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00160956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00042867 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

