OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). Approximately 7,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 63,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.79 ($1.20).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of £68.35 million and a PE ratio of 27.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

