Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350,596 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Onto Innovation worth $53,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,726,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,284 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.