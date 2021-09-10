Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total value of C$9,005,071.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,143,541.28. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$7,100,149.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,534,426.59. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,401 shares of company stock worth $22,376,732.

OTEX opened at C$68.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.63. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$47.95 and a twelve month high of C$69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

