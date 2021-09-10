OpenOcean Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $58.24 million and $7.62 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00183451 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,457.30 or 0.99980888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.15 or 0.07108931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.04 or 0.00855672 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

