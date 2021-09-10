Opium (OPIUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.59 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00004938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $111.41 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00191598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,764.40 or 1.00169529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.99 or 0.07186412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00852155 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

