Oppenheimer Downgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to Market Perform

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,567,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,872,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 99.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

