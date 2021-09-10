Oppenheimer Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $86.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

JCI stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

