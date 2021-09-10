Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Shares Down 0.6%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.69. 16,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 23,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

About Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

