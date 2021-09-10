Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells $247,480,000.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OPCH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after buying an additional 570,865 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,267,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

