OptionRoom (ROOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,593.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $101,593.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00124700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00180087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,070.83 or 1.00067824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.89 or 0.07053435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.00835974 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

