Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,455.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,348 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

