Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.