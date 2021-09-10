Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as low as C$1.19. Orezone Gold shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 29,100 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of C$385.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 34,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,903,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,865,040. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,500 shares of company stock worth $73,210.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.