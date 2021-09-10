Origin Dollar Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00126136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00181392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,160.50 or 0.99907239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.94 or 0.07090187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00844529 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

