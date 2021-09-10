Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.91

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $319.28 million and approximately $47.67 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00160587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042384 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.