OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $121.06 million and $1.93 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00167876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043012 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,303,945 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.