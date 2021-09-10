Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.72

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 26981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%.

About Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

