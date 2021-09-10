Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,485 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock worth $8,310,962.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $992,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

