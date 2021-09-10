O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.39. O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 20,009 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.