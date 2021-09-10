O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.22. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF shares last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 42,420 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.51.

