Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $80,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 304.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.