Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is Credit Agricole S A’s 9th Largest Position

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up about 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.85. 7,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,613. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

