Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Owens & Minor worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $23,041,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 398,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NYSE:OMI opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

