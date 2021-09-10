PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0096

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $147.67 million and approximately $280,798.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00025032 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001634 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008716 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,388,115,936 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

