Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.12. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.