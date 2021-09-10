Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.57. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.