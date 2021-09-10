Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) is F3Logic LLC’s 8th Largest Position

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the quarter. Pacer WealthShield ETF comprises about 2.7% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $22,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 208,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PWS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 4,827 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

