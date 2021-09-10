Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 852 ($11.13). Approximately 117,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 374,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($11.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 827.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 801.48. The stock has a market cap of £753.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.53.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

