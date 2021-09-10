PAID Network Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $66.04 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00124970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00180876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,788.69 or 1.00047790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.02 or 0.07045370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00853444 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

