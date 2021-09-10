Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $239,757.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $239,757.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,448,769 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.