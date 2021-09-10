Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.24. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.44. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.